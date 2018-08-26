TriMas Corp (TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $219.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $221.80 million. TriMas reported sales of $209.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $863.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $868.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $892.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $896.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.20 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.10%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriMas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.93. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriMas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $181,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 202,475 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

