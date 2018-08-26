Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,050 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,413 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 832.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 78.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,087 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $838,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $300,803.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $1,016,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

