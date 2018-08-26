Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $208,819.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027004 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004538 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00235630 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001907 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00060001 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 578,935,013 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.