tronc (TRNC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of tronc in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of tronc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:TRNC opened at $16.47 on Thursday. tronc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.78.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). tronc had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $253.04 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that tronc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of tronc by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 342,634 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in tronc in the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in tronc by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 177,822 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in tronc in the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in tronc by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 118,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

