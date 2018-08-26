Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) versus Mitel Networks (MITL) Head to Head Analysis

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: MITL) and Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Mitel Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 19.15% 56.13% 25.94% Mitel Networks -2.76% -9.58% -2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and Mitel Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million 7.11 $257.50 million $3.09 26.88 Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.27 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.43

Ubiquiti Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitel Networks. Mitel Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitel Networks has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti Networks and Mitel Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 0 4 0 0 2.00 Mitel Networks 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.93%. Mitel Networks has a consensus target price of $13.05, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Mitel Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Mitel Networks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

