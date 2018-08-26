UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.12 ($81.95).

FRA KGX opened at €58.94 ($66.98) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

