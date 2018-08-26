UMB Financial (UMBF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News articles about UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.3634562071734 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

UMBF stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, insider J Walker Brian sold 893 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $70,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana H. Abraham sold 4,196 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $319,651.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and have sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

