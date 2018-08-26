Umpqua (UMPQ) Given News Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Umpqua earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.097401905379 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

