Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will announce $132.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $88.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $531.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.38 million to $537.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $554.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $556.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

UBSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,031. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.18. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,369.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 471.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 22.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

