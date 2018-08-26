United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

UTX stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,606.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

