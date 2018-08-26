Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Down 21.4% This Week

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $41,719.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universal Currency alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024535 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00229841 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,002,145 coins and its circulating supply is 14,902,145 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universal Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universal Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.