Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 17th

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.10 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.