Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Given $33.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

USAP opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.43%. equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

