Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

URBN stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50,497.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,712,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

