US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $49.21 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 83.32% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4669 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

