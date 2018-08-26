US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $175.04 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $155.81 and a twelve month high of $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In related news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,810.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

