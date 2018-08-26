US Bancorp DE Sells 4,678 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,612,000 after purchasing an additional 397,859 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $104.34 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $107.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

