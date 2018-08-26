Utah Medical Products (UTMD) versus Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Financial Analysis

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ: UTMD) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -12.80% -7.17% -6.26% Utah Medical Products 22.52% 19.13% 16.48%

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mazor Robotics does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mazor Robotics and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 2 2 1 0 1.80 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mazor Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Mazor Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mazor Robotics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Mazor Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mazor Robotics and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 18.64 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -91.98 Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 7.94 $8.50 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazor Robotics.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Mazor Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and UTMD supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

