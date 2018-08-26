Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $466,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of Validus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,684,058.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,542.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Validus during the second quarter worth $4,966,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Validus during the first quarter worth $67,362,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Validus by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Validus during the first quarter worth $5,868,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Validus by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

VR remained flat at $$67.99 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Validus has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Validus

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

