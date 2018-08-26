ValuEngine Lowers Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.