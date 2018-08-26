VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,469 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 645,610 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $31.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1165 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.