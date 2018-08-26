Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Position Raised by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

VHT opened at $174.73 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $146.33 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

