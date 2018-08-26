Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,013 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $132.23 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $132.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.