Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $110.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

