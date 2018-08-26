Vectura Group (VEC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 78 ($1.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 131.56 ($1.68).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 83.55 ($1.07) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.13).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.