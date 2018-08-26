Vera Bradley (VRA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $189,990.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $34,224.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,276.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,189,700 shares of company stock worth $17,109,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

