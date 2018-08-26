Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Stake Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Viacom, Inc. Class B worth $59,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 0.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 17.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VIAB stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

