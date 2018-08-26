Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,320 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $95,177,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

