Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,907,000 after purchasing an additional 568,570 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,262 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

UAL opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $86.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,689.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

