Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Nordson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 64.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,921,000 after buying an additional 1,646,436 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.11.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

