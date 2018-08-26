Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,634,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,326,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,058,000 after purchasing an additional 387,069 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,764,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 585,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,165,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,494 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,376 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

NYSE HUN opened at $32.00 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.