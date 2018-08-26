VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Short Interest Down 1.5% in August

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,910 shares, a decrease of 1.5% from the July 31st total of 13,140,036 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 45.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period.

VirnetX stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

