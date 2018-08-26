Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Headlines about Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Precision Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 49.0371113867477 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 3,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $655,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $30,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $420,651. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

