Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) PT Set at $6.00 by Oppenheimer

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) received a $6.00 target price from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.35 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

