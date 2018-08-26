Voltabox (VBX) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Voltabox (ETR:VBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VBX stock opened at €23.06 ($26.20) on Wednesday.

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

