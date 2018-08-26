W. R. Berkley (WRB) & RLI (RLI) Head to Head Review

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: RLI) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for W. R. Berkley and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 3 6 0 0 1.67 RLI 0 3 0 0 2.00

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $70.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. RLI has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.25%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than RLI.

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. W. R. Berkley pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and RLI has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. RLI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 8.54% 7.25% 1.62% RLI 12.91% 9.13% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.68 billion 1.24 $549.09 million $2.46 31.75 RLI $797.22 million 4.32 $105.02 million $1.61 48.19

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. W. R. Berkley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats W. R. Berkley on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and protective coverages to contractors and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers aviation insurance products; directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental, related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; healthcare liability coverages; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, marine, homeowners', and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

