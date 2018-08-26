Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

