Washington Trust Bank Has $1.98 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 9,225,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,624,000 after buying an additional 4,366,723 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

