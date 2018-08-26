Waters (WAT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Waters continues to ride on its expanding product portfolio. It is currently benefiting from its solid momentum in China with its robust TA product line. Moreover, growing chromatography instruments sales is a major positive for Waters. The company remains optimistic about its cost management strategies, strong product pipelines and its position in the pharmaceutical market. Further, the company's improving performance in the governmental and academic market remains positive. However, softness in its mass spectrometry business remained an obstacle in the growth of Waters branded instrument sales. Further, sluggish biomedical research market in the U.S. and overall soft demand from food and environment customers are major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Waters has a 1-year low of $177.58 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 4,211.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

