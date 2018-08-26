WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,630,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,439,000 after purchasing an additional 359,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,159.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

