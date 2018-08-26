WBI Investments Inc. Invests $689,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after purchasing an additional 247,339 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,010,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $255.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $255.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.