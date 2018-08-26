Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.41.

LOW stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after buying an additional 7,284,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,715,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,221,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

