Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 3.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,005,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 558,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

In related news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.03%. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

