Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.47 Million Stake in XL Group Ltd (XL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of XL Group worth $24,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of XL Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in XL Group during the first quarter valued at $18,034,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in XL Group during the first quarter valued at $7,736,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XL Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in XL Group during the first quarter valued at $15,050,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. XL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. research analysts anticipate that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.66.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

