Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.26 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Wintrust Financial worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 524.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 456,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 78.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “$90.84” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

