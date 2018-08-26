Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $389,445,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $338,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $308,744,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $297,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,898. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

