Wendys Co (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Wendys has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wendys has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wendys to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Wendys stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.74.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

