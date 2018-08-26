Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.6170781291544 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197. The stock has a market cap of $322.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.34. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 6.48%. research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.