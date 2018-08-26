WestRock Co (WRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. WestRock has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.5% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $466,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 166.2% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

