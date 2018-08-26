WestRock Co (WRK) Stake Raised by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. WestRock Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 65.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.